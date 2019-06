IN THIS WEEK IN HISTORY BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE UPCOUNTRY HISTORY MUSEUM

ON MARCH 1, 1932 THE 20 MONTH OLD SON OF AVIATORS ANNE AND CHARLES LINDBERGH WAS KIDNAPED FROM THEIR HOME IN EAST AMWELL, NEW JERSEY.

THE CHILD DIED AND TWO YEARS LATER BRUNO RICHARD HAUPTMANN WAS ARRESTED AND CONVICTED ON FIRST-DEGREE MURDER. THE CASE, WHICH SOME HAVE CALLED THE “TRIALS OF THE CENTURY” SPURRED CONGRESS TO PASS THE FEDERAL KIDNAPPING ACT.



WHILE TODAY, THIS IS A PART OF AMERICAN HISTORY, IT WAS AT ONE TIME A MAJOR NEWS STORY AND PART OF CURRENT EVENTS.

CONSIDER WHAT CURRENT EVENTS ARE IN THE HEADLINES TODAY, WHICH OF THESE STORIES WILL BECOME A LASTING PART OF AMERICAN HISTORY?

·