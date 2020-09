“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

This year marks the 76th anniversary of “With the Marines at Tarawa”, a short film that was shot during the battle of Tarawa.

This authentic footage showed the true horrors of one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

Visit the Upcountry History Museum to learn more about the Battle of Tarawa through the drawings of combat artist, Kerr Eby.