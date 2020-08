“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”



On this day in 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan using a b-29 called “Enola Gay.”

This bombing, and the bombing of Nagasaki three days later, resulted in the surrender of Japan and the ending of World War II.

