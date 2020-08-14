This Week in History – Building Of Berlin Wall



“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

In This Week in History, sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:

On this day in 1961, East German soldiers begin laying down barbed wire and bricks as a barrier between soviet-controlled East Berlin and the democratic western section of the city.

Residents woke up separated from family and friends, and would not be reunited until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

