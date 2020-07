“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

In today’s This Week in History sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:

This Saturday, July 18th, marks the 103rd anniversary of the official establishment of Camp Sevier. Shortly after facilities were constructed, national guard units from South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee arrived for training.

To learn more about Camp Sevier, visit the Upcountry History Museum.