This Week in History – Chicago White Sox Obtained Shoeless Joe Jackson

This Week in History
Posted: / Updated:

In This Week in History:

In 1915, the Chicago White Sox obtained Shoeless Joe Jackson from the Cleveland Naps in exchange for 3 players and $31,500.

Jackson would go on to win the World Series with the White Sox in 1917, but was sentenced to a lifetime ban of the game after the Black Sox Scandal.

Despite the acquittal of Jackson and seven other players, Jackson has never been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

