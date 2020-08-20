This Week in History – Chicago White Sox Obtained Shoeless Joe Jackson

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”



In 1915, the Chicago White Sox obtained Shoeless Joe Jackson from the Cleveland Naps in exchange for 3 players and $31,500.

Jackson would go on to win the World Series with the White Sox in 1917, but was sentenced to a lifetime ban of the game after the Black Sox Scandal.

Despite the acquittal of Jackson and seven other players, Jackson has never been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

