

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

April 7: Frontiersman and trader Richard Pearis, who established the first store on the falls of the Reedy River, died on this day in 1794.

Pearis was born in Ireland and became known for his unorthodox and sometimes opportunistic methods of securing land from both indigenous and English owners.

