This Week In History – Happy Birthday, Leonardo da Vinci!



“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

In This Day in History – sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:

April 15th, 1452: Happy Birthday, Leonardo da Vinci!

Born during the renaissance, da Vinci embodied the time-period he lived in, studying painting, sculpting, science, engineering, architecture, and anatomy.

His best-known work, Mona Lisa, is explored in the Upcountry History Museum’s newest kid-centered exhibition, “Framed: Step Into Art,” alongside other notable artists.