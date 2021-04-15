This Week In History – Happy Birthday, Leonardo da Vinci!

April 15th, 1452: Happy Birthday, Leonardo da Vinci!
Born during the renaissance, da Vinci embodied the time-period he lived in, studying painting, sculpting, science, engineering, architecture, and anatomy.

His best-known work, Mona Lisa, is explored in the Upcountry History Museum’s newest kid-centered exhibition, “Framed: Step Into Art,” alongside other notable artists.

