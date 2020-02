β€œThe following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

This Week In History

February 11th, 1809 saw the birth of Karl Bodmer, a printmaker, etcher, and painter, who aided in illustrating the Missouri Expedition of the 1830s.

To see a selection of bodmer’s work and to learn more about westward expansion, go see “Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined” for its last weekend at the Upcountry History Museum.