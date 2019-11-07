This Week in History – Lewis and Clark Expedition Catch First Sight Of Pacific Ocean

In Today’s This Week in History brought to you by the Upcountry History Museum

It was on November 7, 1805 that the Lewis and Clark expedition would finally catch their first sight of the Pacific Ocean.

The expedition which began in May of 1804 from Illinois would travel west through the Louisiana Purchase to the Pacific Coast in present day Oregon, before returning with maps, illustrations, and journals in 1806.

Learn more about westward expansion at the Upcountry History Museum’s exhibition “Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined.”