On March 7, 1965, roughly 600 people began a 54-mile march from Selma, Alabama to the state capitol in Montgomery. They were demonstrating for African-American voting rights. On the outskirts of Selma, the marchers were stopped and brutally assaulted by heavily armed state troopers and deputies. Despite the brutality they faced, the demonstrators were not deterred and endeavored to march twice more from Selma to Montgomery. Visit Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein, a traveling exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum featuring iconic images that document this pivotal moment in America’s Civil Rights history.