This Week in History – Mary Church Terrell

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum

In This Week in History, sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:
On july 24th, 1953, national activist, journalist, teacher, and founding member of the National Association of Colored Women, Mary Church Terrell passed away from natural causes.

Terrell supported suffrage for African American women, working alongside Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

For more information on the strong women of the suffrage movement in the Upstate, visit “Guaranteeing Her Right” at the Upcountry History Museum.

