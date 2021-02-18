This Week in History – National American Woman Suffrage Association Formed

This Week in History
sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum

In This Week in History:

Today in 1890, the National Woman Suffrage Association and The American Woman Suffrage Association Merged to form the National American Woman Suffrage Association and by doing so, resolutely pledged themselves to fighting for the right to vote.

Visit “Guaranteeing Her Right: The 19th Amendment, Women and the Vote” at the Upcountry History Museum to learn more about the women of the Upstate who fought locally for women’s suffrage.

