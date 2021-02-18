This Week in History – National American Woman Suffrage Association Formed



Today in 1890, the National Woman Suffrage Association and The American Woman Suffrage Association Merged to form the National American Woman Suffrage Association and by doing so, resolutely pledged themselves to fighting for the right to vote.

