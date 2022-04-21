

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

The acclaimed Argentine ballet dancer Paloma Herrera was a featured dancer at the Carolina Ballet Theatre this week in 1997. Herrera began studying ballet at the age of seven and was a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre by the age of 20. She was just one of many internationally renowned dancers invited to dance with the Carolina Ballet Theatre over the years. “Pointes, Pirouettes and Pliés, Carolina Ballet Theatre Turns 50” an anniversary exhibition is now open in the Mezzanine Gallery of the Upcountry History Museum.