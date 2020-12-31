This Week In History – President Truman Signed Presidential Proclamation 2714

This Week in History
On this day in 1946, President Truman signed Presidential Proclamation 2714, which declared a cease fire for all hostilities in WWII and officially ended the war.

Although all combat had ceased in Europe and Japan by September 1945, this Presidential Proclamation is the reason why the United States recognizes its World War II veterans as anyone who has served between the dates of December 7, 1941, and December 31, 1946.

Visit the Upcountry History Museum to learn more about WWII and other Pacific Theatre Battles, including “Ghost Trail: U.S. Marines & The Battle of Tarawa in The Pacific, 1943,” closing this weekend.

