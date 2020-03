“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”



March 11th, 1917, Robert l. Carter was born.

Carter was a civil rights advocate who played a major role in the success of Brown vs. board of education, which determined that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

