This Week In History – Spanish Flu-Virus

In This Week in History brought to you by the Upcountry History Museum:

Happy Halloween!

While many Americans, young and old, may be preparing for a night of scary fun, Americans 101 years ago were facing a truly terrifying crisis.

This week in 1918 saw more than 21,000 Americans die from the Spanish flu-virus. This unusually deadly influenza pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people around the world, and resulted in 50-100 million deaths, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in human history.

