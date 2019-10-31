This Week In History – Spanish Flu-Virus

This Week in History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In This Week in History brought to you by the Upcountry History Museum:

Happy Halloween!

While many Americans, young and old, may be preparing for a night of scary fun, Americans 101 years ago were facing a truly terrifying crisis.

This week in 1918 saw more than 21,000 Americans die from the Spanish flu-virus. This unusually deadly influenza pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people around the world, and resulted in 50-100 million deaths, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in human history.

Talk about scary!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC

living upstate

upstate jobs
Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar