This Week In History: The cartoon classic “Porky’s Duck Hunt” premiered this week in 1937. This short featured the first appearance of Daffy Duck, the third most common character in the Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies cartoon series (after Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig)! Early Daffy Duck didn’t look like he does now, though; see how he and other beloved characters changed over time in “The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons” exhibition, now through May 29 at the Upcountry History Museum.