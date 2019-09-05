This Week In History – The World Series Kicked-Off

In This Week in History sponsored by The Upcountry History Museum:

On this date in 1918 the World Series kicked-off. This would be the only World Series played entirely in the month of September due to an order from the government requiring the regular season to end by Labor Day due to WWI.



This was also the first time the “Star-Spangled banner” was played at a major league game. The Boston Red Sox would triumph over the Chicago Cubs.

