This Week in History – This Weekend Marks The Anniversary Of The Passing Of Charles Samuel Myers

This weekend marks the anniversary of the passing of Charles Samuel Myers, the english physician who worked as a psychologist and first wrote about “shell shock” in 1915. What he called “shell shock” would most likely fall under the modern diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder. PTSD is one of the many challenges facing our military Veterans.

