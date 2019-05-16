This Week in History – Thomas and Friends

This Week in History

This week marks 74 years since the publication of The Three Railway Engines, the first book by Rev. W. Awdry to feature the train characters that would become friends of the future Thomas the Tank Engine. 

Thomas did not appear until book two which came out about a year and a half later. 

For all fans of the beloved little blue engine and his friends, the Upcountry History Museum will be hosting Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails beginning May 25 through September 
 

