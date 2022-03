“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum ”

Released March 15, 1941, Tortoise Beats Hare, the Warner Bros., Merrie Melodies animated short featuring Bugs Bunny, is the first appearance of Cecil Turtle, the only character that seemed to be able to out-wit Bugs Bunny at his own game. Visit the Upcountry History Museum to view original artworks of Bugs, Daffy Duck, Roadrunner, Tweety and all the Warner Bros. cast of characters in The Art of Warner Bros. currently on view.