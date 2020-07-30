This Week in History – William Still

This Week in History
Posted: / Updated:


In This Week in History:

In 1872, William Still, known as the “Father of the Underground Railroad”, publishes his book The Underground Railroad Records.

This book documents the stories of over 600 slaves who escaped to freedom, as well as those who helped them along the way.

