This Week in History – William Still



“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

In 1872, William Still, known as the “Father of the Underground Railroad”, publishes his book The Underground Railroad Records.

This book documents the stories of over 600 slaves who escaped to freedom, as well as those who helped them along the way.

