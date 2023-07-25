*This content is sponsored by Thornwell
Thornwell is a non-profit ministry founded in 1875 which child and family programs
across FL, GA, and SC. Thornwell’s mission is to prevent child abuse and
neglect, to build up and reunite families, and to support healthy communities in the
name of Jesus Christ.
There are nearly 4000 children in South Carolina’s foster care system and not
nearly enough homes to welcome them in. Thornwell’s mission is the change that by
licensing, educating, and supporting more loving families to provide a temporary
home for children and teens while their families cope with crises and receive
support services to safely resume caring.
For More Information – thornwell.org