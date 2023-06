There are nearly 4000 children in South Carolina’s foster care system and not nearly enough homes to welcome them in. Thornwell’s mission is the change that by licensing, educating, and supporting more loving families to provide a temporary home for children and teens while their families cope with crises and receive support services to safely resume caring for their children. We are joined by Kaley Lindquist with Thornwell to tell us more.

thornwell.org

(864) 923-8446