Tips for Parents of Children and Teens with Peanut Allergy

As families look to safely come together again for the holiday season following federal, CDC, state, and local COVID / travel guidelines, it can often be a joyous time of year filled with gatherings of friends and family and lots of great food and drinks.

However, for families living with peanut allergy, the onset of the holiday season can also bring increased potential for accidental exposure. While the day-to-day burden of living with peanut allergy and risk of accidental exposure to peanut significantly impacts a family’s life any time of year, that burden can be especially heavy during this time.

In fact, a study done on claims data estimated that in 2017, peanut allergy affected as many as 1.25 million children and teens in the U.S., aged 4-17 years.

Allergy and Immunology Specialist Dr. Ananth Thyagarajan, also known to his patients as “Dr. T”, gives us some helpful tips for how parents and families of children and teens with peanut allergy can take extra precautions and offer support this holiday season.

