

“The following is sponsored content from Wingate by Wyndham, GUM Brand, Dove Men+Care, Arnicare”

August is National Wellness Month because it’s a busy time when people need a reminder to continue healthy habits. Joining us today to share wellness inspiration is Dr. Yael Varnado the TV host affectionately called “Dr. V” and the founder of Get Checked 4 Life. Dr. V. is a practicing physician at John’s Hopkins and a regular contributor on national TV shows.

For More Information, Visit: www.TipsOnTV.com