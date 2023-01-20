WSPA 7NEWS
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM EST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM EST
Getting in better shape is the number one resolution that most people make, but how do you do it? Chandler Johnson with TMC Fitness says it is about having a road map and having a well-rounded routine.
TMC Fitness864-400-2449
