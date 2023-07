Farm school for some awesome kids comes to life. Trailhead Community Farm School is a clinically based academic day program for middle and high school students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and/or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Founder and Executive Director, Courtney Eidson and Board of Directors Chair, Stacie Simpson join us to tell us more about Trailhead Community Farm School.

trailheadcfs.org