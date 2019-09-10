Truphae – Fountain Pens & Ink

You might think fountain pens are a thing of the past, but think again! Today’s generation is seeking a reprieve from a digital world through the experience of writing with fountain pens. Chris Henline and Raegan Loder join us to talk about about the new company.

www.truphaeinc.com

There will be a grand opening for the new brick & mortar location! September 21st, from 12-3pm. The new location is at 550 S. Main Street, Suite 200 in Greenville, SC 29601.

They will be giving away over $5,000 worth of fountain pens and grab bags at the grand opening.