It is the Ultimutt Race that you can do with your pet! Today, we’re excited to meet some adoptable shelter pups who will be running in the Ultimutt Race, Greenville’s largest dog-friendly 5k in the fall, happening in 2 weeks on Sept 30th.

Go to Ultimutt Race.com , find on Facebook or Instagram.

If you register for the race, type in “YourCarolina10”, to get 10% off the UltiMutt Race.