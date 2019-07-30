Unclaimed Furniture – Caring for the Carolinas

One of the recipients to Caring for the Carolinas this year was The Blood Connection. They have a constant need for blood donors in order to help local patients in need, especially o negative blood donors. The need never stops and they have blood drives all over the Upstate and Asheville every day. Allie Van Dyke is here with us this morning to tell us why giving blood is so important.

Thebloodconnection.org 864-255-5000