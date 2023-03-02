Community members are invited to United Ministries’ 6th Annual Uniting for Change luncheon on Wed, April 12th at 1130am at the Greenville Convention Center. This year’s luncheon features Stephanie Land, author of the book and Netflix miniseries, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. All proceeds will benefit United Ministries’ programs focused on ending poverty and homelessness in Greenville.

Uniting for Change luncheon

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1130am-1pm

Greenville Convention Center

united-ministries.org

Or contact us at:

864.335.2613