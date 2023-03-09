WSPA 7NEWS
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Mar 9, 2023 / 01:14 PM EST
Updated: Mar 9, 2023 / 01:14 PM EST
If you love books and great food in a historic atmosphere, you will love M. Judson Booksellers here in downtown Greenville. Chef Teryi is here to tell us about all the events going on at the store.
www.mjudsonbooks.com
