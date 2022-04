“The following is sponsored content from Dan Hamilton & Company at Keller Williams”

The seller’s market we are experiencing has been prolonged, causing burnout, regret, and frustration among many buyers. Recently, a Zillow study reported 75% of rent homebuyers surveyed regretted their home purchase. Many of these issues are avoidable with the right advice and a trusted real estate agent on your side! Today, Dan is sharing the results of this survey and how to avoid buyer’s regret.

