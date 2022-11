“The following is sponsored content from Dan Hamilton & Company at Keller Williams”

A lot has changed this year in the world of real estate, and interest rates rising are a big reason why. Today, Dan Hamilton brought a guest, H&C Preferred Lender Amanda McCall with McCall, Hanel & Fox Team PrimeLending to discuss the impact interest rates have on home affordability and how you can take advantage of today’s market factors to buy your home.

