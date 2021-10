BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry man will spend 17 years in prison for attacking a woman with a box cutter in a fight over who would foot the bill for a motel stay.

Demetrius Thompson, 43, of Lady's Island, was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.