Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule
Top Stories
DHEC announces 229 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in SC
Relief for sleep apnea patients could come not with a machine, but an implant
Video
Gov. McMaster promises to keep Parris Island open
Yuengling’s Hershey Chocolate Beer to be released in multiple states
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Darlington gets additional Cup race in 2021
Top Stories
Greer at BHP Friday night game cancelled
‘Bad timing and bad luck’: Injured Serena out of French Open
Darlington Raceway to host 2 Cup races in May, Sept. of 2021
Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Q & A with bestselling author Nicholas Sparks prior to Oct. 4 appearance in Greenville
Video
Top Stories
Anderson Sings virtual sing off narrows to eight: Meet Jessica Powell & Easton Gowan
Video
Upward Sports
Video
Fall Color Tour on the Ridgeline Trolley
Video
Star Of The Week
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Destination Vacation heads to Denver Downs in Anderson, South Carolina
Video
Top Stories
United Way of Greenville Co, The Blood Connection holding blood drive today at Greenville Convention Center
Destination Vacation heads to Piedmont, South Carolina
Video
WATCH: Hub City Farmer’s Market hosting virtual Farm-to-Table dinner
Video
Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta rescheduled for Sunday with new safety measures
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Upward Sports
Your Carolina
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 01:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 01:02 PM EDT
Megan sits down with Kevin Drake, the new Executive Director of Upward Sports.
UPWARD.ORG
Trending Stories
Sheriff Wright to hold news conference on recent drug investigation in Spartanburg Co.
Sex offender, 2 others face charges following home search in Rutherford Co.
Gallery
Mascot Challenge
Test drive turns into wild ride for Spartanburg car salesman
Video
Stimulus checks: Any chance we get $1,200 direct payments in October?
Video