Van Gogh’s Work On Massive Scale

2 and a half million tickets sold since Immersive Van Gogh opened in the United States.

The brand new and powerful way to experience the artists’ work has taken the Queen City by artistic storm.

YC’s Jamarcus Gaston had a chance to find out what makes this exhibit so unique and what two of the producers want you to take away from the immersive experience.

The circles on the floor are to keep a safe social distance between guests, but you are encouraged to move around throughout the performance to get a different perspective on each of the pieces.

For those with special sensory needs, Immersive Van Gogh has a couple of special relaxed performances with lower music and opportunites to take a break from the performances. Those relaxed shows will happen on July 13th and August 3rd.

