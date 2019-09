Helping our veterans get the service dogs they need. That is the mission of Battle Buddies SC and you can help them help our heroes. Joining us to tell us about the upcoming event is Jo Anne and Erica along with four month old service dog in training “Mickey.”

wagsforwarriorswalk.com

Wags for Warriors Walk

September 7, 2019 8:30 AM – 12 PM at Fluor Field at the

West End 945 S Main St Greenville