We Are Zip Tripping To Clemson This Morning On Your Carolina

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Biden signs order to declassify Sept. 11 documents
Prisma doctors say hospitals near capacity, plead with public to take precautions during holiday weekend
Rocket ‘terminated’ in fiery explosion over Pacific Ocean
Gallery
PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to ‘huge explosion’ reported at James Oxygen & Supply in Hickory, employee injured
Gallery
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Meet the Clemson athletic trainer who arrived over 30 years ago and decided to stay
Video
Top Stories
NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Four Drive pitchers combine on no-hitter
High School Standout: Thomas Williams, RB, Powdersville
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Zip Trip Clemson – The Pound Cake Man
Video
Top Stories
SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Video
Zip Trip Clemson – Kanga Coolers
Video
Big Money Management – What is the sequence of returns risk?
Video
Zip Trip Clemson – Enjoying Nature Near Clemson
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
We Are Zip Tripping To Clemson This Morning On Your Carolina
Your Carolina
Posted:
Sep 3, 2021 / 02:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2021 / 02:11 PM EDT