We Are Zip Tripping To Greer and A Special Furry Friend Friday



Jamarcus takes us to Greer for our Zip Trip this morning on Your Carolina. Plus, it’s Furry Friend Friday with Angel Cox at the Spartanburg Humane Society and she is introducing us to Dottie who is going up for auction tomorrow at the Halter Fundraiser. We will introduce you to her and tell you how you can get tickets.



Here is a link to the HORSING with HALTER 2021 auction site:

https://cbo.io/tickets/purchase_tickets.php?slug=halter&form_name=HORSING2021&fbclid=IwAR1xdKa3hOxXmEyMmRoM2SFGuNXdsz7ATSS3a8LZlxP9_BAUwyM-PWOsevY

The auction is this Saturday night at 6:30 at Halter (Healing and Learning through Equine Relationships).

Halter: Healing & Learning Through Equine Relationships Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/HALTERSC29304/?ref=page_internal