He has been playing music for 13 years and he is only 18. He is still using his passion for country music to take his voice all over the area. He hopes to one day have a career as a full time artist. We are excited to welcome Miguel Salinas.
by: Tammy Jones
Posted:
Updated:
He has been playing music for 13 years and he is only 18. He is still using his passion for country music to take his voice all over the area. He hopes to one day have a career as a full time artist. We are excited to welcome Miguel Salinas.