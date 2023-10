The Upcountry History Museum is honored to host a selection of quilts created by quilter and history maker, Vera P. Hall. The exhibition features 5 quilts from Hall’s We Didn’t Wait For Freedom quilt series, plus a sixth quilt hand and machine pieced by Hall using original Civil War era quilt blocks. The “We Didn’t Wait For Freedom”: Civil War Narrative Quilts by Vera Hall is on display through February 18, 2024.

