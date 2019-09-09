Weecycled Wear’s Upcoming Fall/Winter Sale

From high end clothing to hard to find toys “Weecycled Wear” is where you want to be this weekend to stock up on clothes for the year and even Christmas gifts. Rachel Lambert is here to tell you more about this big event that we love every year.

www.weecycledwear.com

(803) 553-5457

Weecycled Wear is held in the Greenville Convention Center

Friday, Sept 13 from 9-7,

Saturday, Sept 14 from 9-5

Sunday, Sept 15 from noon-5.

Sunday is our half-price day, so select items will be marked half off.

Free admission and free parking.