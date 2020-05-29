Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop in Oconee Co.
Ruling means Missouri’s last abortion clinic stays open
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold news conference in the Rose Garden
Live
2nd person faces charges following incident in Shiloh community in Asheville, police say
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus
Top Stories
Dorman’s Myles Tate & P.J. Hall Share 7 Senior Standout Honors
Video
SCHSL leaves summer workout start date up to schools that follow guidelines
Video
Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown
NFL owners table onside kick alternative proposal
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings May 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Emberglow Outdoor Resort
Video
What Is Ellis And Bradley From WSSL 100.5 Up To? Megan Finds Out!
Video
“Haircut Night in America” Airing Tonight
Video
Checking In With Greenville County Animal Care For Furry Friend Friday
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Video
Top Stories
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
What Is Ellis And Bradley From WSSL 100.5 Up To? Megan Finds Out!
Your Carolina
Posted:
May 29, 2020 / 01:53 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2020 / 01:53 PM EDT
What Is Ellis And Bradley From WSSL 100.5 Up To? Megan Finds Out!
Trending Stories
Prosecutor: Minnesota officer charged with murder and manslaughter in restraint death of George Floyd
news
Weather
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold news conference in the Rose Garden
Live
Attempted murder suspect apprehended in Laurens County