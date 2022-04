“The following is sponsored content from Dick Brooks Honda”



Do you have a cool car, want to win some prizes and want to get a a free breakfast? It is all happening this Saturday at Dick Brooks Honda in Greer for the very first Whips & Grits Car Show.

Whips & Grits Car Show

Saturday

April 9th

8a-12pm

Dick Brooks Honda

14100 E Wade Hampton Blvd Greer

864-877-9090