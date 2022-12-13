Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School is a 14 week quasi military residential program for SC students ages 16-19 to acquire their GED

We are currently accepting applications for our upcoming session that starts on March 6th.

The Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School is the state’s oldest alternative education provider serving South Carolina’s families since 1921! As you consider admission, I want you to know the school has perfected an educational environment, oftentimes not found in the public school system, based upon each student’s needs. Our 14-week program has produced notable results for thousands of successful young people from all walks of life from throughout the Palmetto State.

Willougray.org

Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School 3300 West Campus Road West Columbia, SC