Women’s Health With Dr. Jackie

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from BOIRON Arnicare, Tampax, Objective Wellness, Aveeno

This year, National Women’s Health Week comes as the nation is dealing with a pandemic. That’s why it’s more important than ever to recognize the issues affecting women’s health according to Dr. Jacqueline Walters, a practicing obgyn in Atlanta who is one of the stars of Bravo’s hit show, ‘Married to Medicine. “Dr. Jackie also has a new book, The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care. Megan is joined by Dr. Jackie today.

For more information, visit: www.TipsonTV.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs