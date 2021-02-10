Work It Wednesday – Eye Brows

It's all about the gals. Megan gets some fun ideas for Galentines Day from Ni'Kesia Pannell.

Nebula Genomics - DNA test - https://nebula.org/whole-genome-sequencing-dna-test/Elizabeth Grant - luxe international skincare brand - https://elizabethgrant.com/Aubert and Amandine Candles - Aromatherapy Candles - https://aubertamandine.com/Youzey - wide range of fashion and beauty accessories - https://youzey.com/